Thailand needs more seniors to receive vaccine shots as only 10% registered so far

According to Public Health Minister Anutin CharnvirakulThe government is planning to launch a public relations campaign to convince more citizens, especially seniors, to book their appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots as only 10% of the state’s target has been met.

Ministry figures showed that 1,608,006 people have so far secured vaccination appointments, as of May 10th. According to the Public Health Ministry’s Immunization Center, this accounts for only 10% of 16 million people aged 60 and above and those with congenital illnesses.







The Public Health Minister said more confidence in vaccination needs to be instilled among the population. The public relations campaign will cover the importance of being vaccinated. The underlining benefits of being vaccinated must be communicated to the people.

He added that it will lessen the chances of people developing severe COVID-19 symptoms and hospitalization, as well as prevent death.

He said he was responding to a raft of misinformation attacking the efficacy of some vaccines on social media and the government’s handling of the national inoculation program.







The health minister also attempted to allay fears about the emergence of new coronavirus strains. He said the government will take full responsibility in combating the virus for people’s wellbeing.

He insisted the vaccines the government has in store have been carefully selected by a panel of experts in related fields.























