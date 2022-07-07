Pattaya adds giant recycling bins to beachfront

Pattaya placed large three-way trash bins on the beachfront to boost the city’s recycling effort.

The giant stainless still bins have separate slots for aluminum cans, plastic and glass bottles and general waste. The recycling bins are in addition to general trash cans. The huge bins are emptied every two hours.







Thailand produces 45 billion million pieces of plastic and foam garbage a year. Furthermore, the country’s average garbage generation rate per person is the highest in Southeast Asia at 1.76 kilograms a person a day. So, waste separation for recycling is needed to reduce global warming and residue garbage in Pattaya City.

































