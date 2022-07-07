Thailand warns public of scammer calls starting with +697

People are warned against accepting calls beginning with the number prefix +697, which is frequently used by scam call centers.

According to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), +697 is the prefix assigned to numbers based on Internet Protocol (IP) services and therefore do not need to be registered with authorities.







As such calls are untraceable for victims, the ministry asked authorities and mobile phone operators to assign the +697 prefix to IP calls in order to alert customers of the potential risks associated with such calls.





DES Spokesperson Noppawan Huajaimun thanked the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) for issuing the measure, adding that people who receive SMS texts or calls from suspicious numbers can have them blocked through their mobile operators. (NNT)

































