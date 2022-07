A drunk brit was beaten up and robbed by four Thai men in Pattaya.

Identified only as “Farnie”, 29, the bruised and shirtless pom told police July 6 he had fallen for a bargirl two days earlier and had gone to her bar on Soi Chaloemphrakiat 25 the night before.







Farnie admitted he got blackout drunk and somehow got into a fight with the Thai men, who kicked him silly and stole his handbag containing cash and his mobile phone.

He then passed out and woke up on Pattaya Beach and contacted police.