Pattaya accelerates construction of wastewater treatment plant on Koh Larn following public complaints

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials are accelerating the construction of a wastewater treatment plant as part of a rainwater and sewage drainage project on Koh Larn, responding to complaints from local residents and tourists about the impact on travel in the area.

On October 4, Pattaya City Council member Jirawat Plukjai, along with Wasan Sukkhee and other officials, visited Koh Larn to monitor ongoing projects. They held a meeting to discuss the master plan and the design of facilities at Pattaya School 10 (Koh Larn) while also inspecting the construction of the third wastewater treatment plant on the island.



During the visit, local residents and tourists voiced their frustrations regarding the difficulties caused by the ongoing construction. In response, Kiattisak Sriwongchai, the acting Pattaya City Secretary, urged the contractor to expedite the construction process. He also recommended adding bilingual signage in Chinese and Russian to inform travelers about the construction zones, aiming to ease the inconvenience for both residents and visitors. This initiative is intended as a preliminary step to address the issues faced by the community and enhance the tourism experience on Koh Larn.







































