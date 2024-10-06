Pattaya shopkeeper warns of counterfeit 1,000 baht notes used by thieves

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 4, reports emerged of a thief using counterfeit 1,000 baht banknotes to make purchases at a local shop in Nongprue, Banglamung District. The incident occurred at a small grocery store in Moo 7, East Pattaya, where the shopkeeper expressed concern over the rise in counterfeit currency being used in the area.

The perpetrator, who may or may not be acting alone, has been targeting shopkeepers in the Nongprue area, buying inexpensive food and household items and paying with the fake banknotes. Taking advantage of moments when shopkeepers are busy attending to other customers, the thief has managed to slip through unnoticed. The counterfeit notes closely resemble genuine 1,000 baht notes but are lighter in color and have a rough texture, lacking the clear holographic strip of real currency.



Ms. Janthamani Homchuen, 65, a shopkeeper at the grocery store, shared her experience. She recounted that on the night of September 29, between midnight and 1 AM, she was busy serving customers when a man approached to buy ten bottles of gasoline, three cartons of milk, snacks, and a bottle of Regency liquor, totaling 1,001 baht. After accepting the payment, she noticed the banknote’s faded color and different texture compared to others.

After the transaction, the suspect quickly drove away in a black Ford Everest. Upon further inspection, Ms. Janthamani discovered that the banknote was indeed counterfeit. She expressed her desire to warn fellow shopkeepers about the increasing use of fake 1,000 baht notes and urged them to be vigilant when accepting large denominations. Despite her caution, she fell victim to the counterfeit scheme and called on the thief to consider the struggles of small business owners who rely on sales to recover their investments and make a profit. She urged everyone to be more observant to avoid becoming victims of such scams.







































