Pattaya accelerates Beach Road completion for high tourist season

Pattaya, Thailand – On Aug 30, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai provided an update on the ongoing beachfront landscape improvement project, highlighting the accelerated efforts to complete the urgent resurfacing of Beach Road. The target is to finish the project along Pattaya Beach Road before the upcoming high tourist season which commences in October.







The timing is strategic, taking advantage of the relatively lower tourist arrivals during the current period. As such, contractors have been instructed to intensify their work on weekdays, for a swift completion. Construction activities will be paused on weekends to accommodate the anticipated increase in domestic tourist activity.







The comprehensive rejuvenation project includes expanding Beach Road to accommodate greater seaside parking capacity, upgrading pedestrian walkways on both sides of Beach Road, enhancing nighttime lighting for improved safety, introducing public restrooms in the southern part of Pattaya, installing foot showers and applying asphalt with visually appealing and functional road markings and lane dividers to facilitate efficient traffic flow and parking.











