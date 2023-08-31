Tenants evacuated as raging blaze erupts in South Pattaya condo

Pattaya, Thailand – On the evening of August 29, first responders and firefighters rushed to The Trust Condominium in South Pattaya, where a fire had broken out in a room within the 24-story high-rise. All tenants and occupants of the building were successfully evacuated without harm.

The fire is believed to have originated from a malfunctioning washing machine on a balcony of a room situated on the 9th floor. The blaze rapidly intensified, endangering the building’s occupants. Firefighters employed high-pressure hoses externally to control the flames, while an internal team assessed the situation. Despite the chaotic scene, the coordinated efforts of emergency responders effectively subdued the fire in a brief span, preventing injuries.







Yanwarut Buarat, 22, a neighboring resident, recounted observing the rigorous rescue operation from his unit. He emphasized the challenges faced during the evacuation due to the tumultuous atmosphere and uncertainties. Sirikhwan Khamjing, 34, the room’s owner where the fire originated, was absent during the incident and confirmed the washing machine was disconnected prior to her departure. Authorities are examining a potential electrical short circuit on the balcony as the root cause.





















