Pattaya, Thailand – In a celebration of youthful virtuosity and cross-cultural harmony, the International Liszt Ferenc Music Festival held in Budapest, Hungary held on Aug 21-22, 2023, became the stage for a stunning display of talent by eight-year-old musician, Abhiratt Phanthusak Kankaew. Representing not only his own promising future but also the pride of Pattaya and Thailand, Abhiratt secured an impressive 3rd place at the esteemed international music competition.







Abhiratt, a prodigious violinist and student at the Yamaha Music School Pattaya-Bowin, dazzled the judges and captivated the audience with his exceptional performance during the violin competition segment of the festival. His remarkable proficiency at such a young age left the world in awe and brought immense joy to his parents, Kerati Kankaew and Darin Phanthusak, who were by their son’s side as he took the stage at the renowned Royal Palace of Gödöllő.







“The International Liszt Competition – Budapest,” known for fostering the artistic growth of young musicians, offered Abhiratt a global platform to showcase his musical prowess. The festival is more than just a competition; it’s a melting pot of cultures, where participants come together to share knowledge, build confidence, and prepare for their lifelong artistic journeys. The rigorous competition, boasting a panel of professional and diverse jurors, ensures that only the best of the best rise to the top.

For Abhiratt Phanthusak Kankaew, claiming the 3rd place amidst a pool of exceptional talents from across the world marks not just a personal triumph, but the potential inception of a remarkable musical journey. The echoes of his strings resonating in the halls of the Royal Palace of Gödöllő may well be the herald of a bright international career.

Remarkably, he is the grandson of the late illustrious Senator Sutham Phanthusak, a renowned entrepreneur in Pattaya, who has made indelible contributions as a Thai Scout Leader and International Commissioner. Senator Sutham Phanthusak envisioned his grandson as a future international luminary, one who would continue to uphold the family’s legacy of leadership and excellence. By garnering international exposure and experience at such a tender age, young talents like Abhiratt are poised to keep pace with the rapid evolution of the world, ultimately becoming dynamic global leaders.

As Senator Sutham’s three daughters, inspired by their father’s legacy, work together to carry forward his impactful work, including the iconic Tiffany’s Show and Woodlands Resort, they see in Abhiratt Phanthusak Kankaew not only a torchbearer of musical brilliance but also a beacon of hope for the potential of international collaboration and cultural fusion. The melody of Abhiratt’s violin has transcended geographical boundaries, proving that music truly knows no limits.

The Liszt Ferenc Music Festival has not only recognized Abhiratt’s exceptional talent but also ignited a spark that has the potential to illuminate stages worldwide. With his bow in hand and a melody in his heart, this young musician is now set on a path that could resonate across continents and generations, shaping the course of music history itself.

















