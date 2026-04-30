Parents get relief as Thailand kicks off nationwide back-to-school price cuts

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has launched a nationwide campaign to ease the financial burden on parents ahead of the new school term, offering steep discounts on uniforms, supplies, and essential services.

Witthayakorn Maneenet, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, said the initiative—titled “Thai Chuay Thai Plus: Back to School 2026 (Big Term, Easy on the Wallet)”—aims to reduce education-related expenses as households face rising costs driven by higher energy prices and transportation fees.







The campaign brings together 49 participating operators, including 20 manufacturers, 17 retailers, 10 service providers, and major e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee. More than 1,000 items and services are included, ranging from school uniforms and footwear to stationery, food products, and digital services.

Discounts of up to 86% will be available from April 30 to May 31, covering a 32-day period. Authorities estimate the program will help reduce the public’s cost of living by at least 300 million baht.



Consumers can also access a digital “Back to School 2026 Smart Shopping Guide” in e-catalog format via the Department of Internal Trade’s online channels, featuring product listings, promotions, and service details.

In a further effort to expand support, the Commerce Ministry is working with the Ministry of Education to organize cost-reduction activities in more than 1,000 schools nationwide. The Education Ministry will identify schools in underserved areas, while the Department of Internal Trade will supply discounted goods directly to students and parents.

Products included in the campaign feature student uniforms from major Thai brands, school shoes, stationery from leading retailers, dairy products, office supplies, electronics, eyewear, and internet service packages. Delivery services are also being offered at special rates starting from 30 baht per kilogram.

Skill development institutes are also taking part, offering discounted courses and services. Participating providers include tutoring schools and music academies, with some offering fee waivers and free trial classes.







Despite rising production costs, school uniform manufacturers have agreed to maintain prices at last year’s levels to help ease the burden on families during the back-to-school season.

Officials say the campaign is part of broader efforts to support household spending and stimulate the domestic economy during a period of rising living costs. (TNA)

















































