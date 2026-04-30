Pattaya allows free beach use with personal gear but bans tents and loud music

PATTAYA, Thailand – Enforcement teams in Pattaya have continued a series of beach inspections targeting operators illegally renting out mats, chairs, and umbrellas on public beach areas, as authorities move to restore order and ensure fair access to public space.

City enforcement officers, together with special affairs officials, conducted ongoing patrols along the beachfront, inspecting areas where vendors were found placing rental equipment on public land without authorization. Items including beach mats and chairs were confiscated and transported to the Pattaya Municipal Enforcement Center for storage and legal processing. Offenders will face fines and further legal action under relevant regulations.







Officials reiterated that the enforcement specifically targets commercial rental activities that occupy public beach space without permission. They stressed that tourists and residents are still allowed to bring their own mats or chairs and sit on the beach freely.

However, authorities clarified that setting up tents for camping, staying overnight, lighting bonfires, or playing loud music that disturbs others remains prohibited. The aim, they said, is to balance tourism enjoyment with public order and environmental cleanliness.



The move has sparked mixed reactions among the public. Some residents praised the crackdown, saying it helps restore the beach as a shared public space rather than a commercially controlled area. Others questioned whether enforcement is consistent across different beach zones, including nearby areas.

Officials responded that the operation is part of a broader effort to regulate public land use fairly and prevent unauthorized business activities along the coastline, ensuring beaches remain accessible and orderly for all visitors in Pattaya.

















































