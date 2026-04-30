Hostage tactics in Chiang Mai as police arrest Chinese scam network leader

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Police in northern Thailand have arrested a suspected leader of a Chinese-led scam network accused of coercing victims into opening mule accounts, including using children as leverage in a shocking case uncovered in Chiang Mai, April 30.

According to Provincial Police Region 5 Commander Lt. Gen. Kritthaphon Yeesakorn, the case began when a Thai woman responded to an online job advertisement seeking a housemaid in the Mae Hia area. She brought her two daughters, aged six and twelve, to the meeting—where the situation quickly escalated.







Police say two Chinese suspects allegedly detained the children and used them as hostages, forcing the mother to allow her bank account to be used to receive funds obtained through online fraud. The suspects reportedly required her to scan her face to authorize transactions and later escorted her to a bank to complete additional transfers.

Investigators found that the money had been transferred from scam victims in other provinces, including Nakhon Pathom. Evidence recovered from the suspects’ mobile phones included photos of large amounts of cash and gold bars.

Authorities also revealed that on April 19, the suspects used proceeds from the scams to purchase 20 mobile phones and gold bars—transactions believed to be part of a money-laundering operation. A Thai woman identified as the girlfriend of one of the suspects allegedly helped coordinate the buying and selling of mule accounts and financial transactions.



Further complaints have since been filed by additional victims in Sisaket and Samut Sakhon, who reported being tricked into providing accounts used to receive fraudulent transfers. Police are now expanding the investigation to trace financial flows and identify other members of the network.

Officials believe more victims may still be unreported and are urging anyone affected to come forward as legal proceedings continue. (TNA)

















































