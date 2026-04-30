Retired naval officer driving BMW hits elderly rider in serious crash in Sattahip

PATTAYA, Thailand – A serious road accident occurred on the afternoon of April 30 on Highway 332 in the Sattahip area, leaving an elderly motorcycle rider critically injured after being struck by a BMW driven by a retired naval officer.

Police at Sattahip Station were alerted at 2:10 p.m. and responded to the scene along with emergency medical teams from Sattahip Hospital, local disaster relief units, and rescue volunteers.







At the scene, an unidentified elderly man was found unconscious and severely injured, lying in a pool of blood. Rescue workers immediately performed CPR before rushing him to hospital in critical condition.

Nearby, officers found a blue Honda Wave motorcycle heavily damaged and trapped at the front of a grey BMW sedan with Bangkok plates. The front of the car was extensively damaged, with its windshield shattered.

The driver was identified as Lt.JG. Prapian Kuemit, 66, a retired naval officer, who remained at the scene and gave a statement to police.

According to preliminary information, the motorcyclist reportedly pulled out from a side road to make a U-turn when the collision occurred. The BMW driver said he was unable to brake in time to avoid impact.

Police are continuing their investigation, reviewing witness statements and evidence from the scene to determine the exact cause of the crash and proceed with legal action.

















































