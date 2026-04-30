Rider claims hit-and-run crash turned violent as group assault leaves him injured in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 26-year-old delivery rider has filed a police complaint after a road accident escalated into a violent assault in Pattaya, April 30.

The incident occurred around noon near the intersection of Soi Kor Phai and Rung Land Village in South Pattaya. The victim, identified as Panitan, said he was riding his motorcycle with a passenger along a straight road when another rider allegedly emerged from a side street and crashed directly into his vehicle, causing him to fall.







According to the victim, the other party—described as a man wearing a grey shirt and black helmet—appeared to attempt to flee the scene. Panitan said he shouted for him to stop and called his mother for assistance, while the other rider reportedly contacted his own relative.

Tensions escalated when the suspect’s older brother arrived. A heated argument followed, which quickly turned into a physical confrontation. The victim claims that after he fell to the ground, he was attacked by both men, as seen in video footage circulating online.



Following the incident, the injured rider sought advice from his family before filing a complaint with investigators at Pattaya City Police Station. He is calling for legal action against those involved and compensation for injuries and damages, including repairs to the rented motorcycle he uses for work.

Police are expected to review the evidence and summon the suspects for further questioning as the investigation continues.

















































