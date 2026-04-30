From bar stools to store aisles Pattaya businesses hit by changing tourist habits

PATTAYA, Thailand – Is Pattaya still an affordable place to live, or has it quietly become one of Thailand’s pricier coastal cities? A lively debate among expats and visitors suggests the answer depends less on the city—and more on lifestyle choices.

Some long-term residents insist Pattaya remains manageable for retirees who keep things simple. “Same as anywhere you live,” one commenter noted. “Live simple life or more extravagantly—it all depends on your budget and hobbies.” Others echoed that sentiment, arguing that avoiding nightlife excess is key: “Just stay out of the bars and go-gos and you’ll do great.”







But that’s exactly where the divide begins.

For many, Pattaya’s global image is still tied to its bar scene, and critics question the logic of moving there only to live modestly. “Why even choose to live in Pattaya?” one asked bluntly, while another added, “I feel sad for anyone who has to live this ‘simple daily routine.’”

The cost of nightlife remains a major sticking point. Daily bar visits, lady drinks, and Western-style meals can quickly add up. “Going out to bars every day in retirement… good luck with that one,” one user commented. Another claimed, “The only thing cheaper is beer in bars—not in clubs, supermarkets, or 7-Eleven.”



Yet even that point is debated. Seasoned expats say affordability still exists—if you know where to look. “I drink on Soi Buakhao, 90–100 baht for a large Tiger,” one shared, while another pointed out even cheaper options in nearby areas like Ban Chang. In Jomtien Beach, some claim beers can still be found for as low as 39 baht.

Food tells a similar story. Street meals like chicken and rice remain cheap, though some argue portions are shrinking. “Plates of rice and cucumber to look full,” one commenter remarked, reflecting frustration with perceived value.







Others say comparisons are misleading. “People confuse more expensive with expensive,” one user argued, noting Pattaya still offers a wide range of price points. Still, critics counter that costs have undeniably risen, with some claiming the city is now “twice the price of other provinces”—though others quickly point out that places like Phuket remain significantly more expensive.

Beyond prices, there’s also a social dimension. Some expats criticize what they see as performative lifestyles online, where influencers showcase luxury condos and high-spending habits. “Stop comparing yourself to these people,” one commenter warned, noting that reality on the ground is often far more modest. Others highlight quieter scenes—like retirees sitting for hours over a single drink in shopping malls—as a different, less glamorous version of Pattaya life.

As the city moves deeper into the low season, the debate takes on added urgency. With fewer tourists and tighter spending, nightlife venues—especially in areas like Soi Buakhao and Soi 6—face increasing pressure. If more visitors shift toward budget habits or avoid bars altogether, questions remain about how these businesses will sustain themselves through the rainy months.

In the end, Pattaya appears to be exactly what many describe: a city of extremes. You can live cheaply—or spend heavily. But trying to do both at once may be where expectations and reality begin to clash.

















































