Overtaking driver kills motorcyclist in east Pattaya

An Ubon Ratchathani man died when an overtaking car hit his motorcycle head-on in Pong.

Rungsan Chadong, 35, died instantly in the Oct. 9 crash on Chaiyapornwithi Road (Siam Country Club Road) near the Mae Thongkum shrine.

Chaiyabhon Sae-Wang, the 34-year-old driver of the Honda CRV that hit the Honda Sonic, tried to convince police that Rungsan was straddling the center lane and that the Honda clipped him.







An eyewitness, however, called Chaiyabhon a liar, telling police the Honda overtook him in the opposite lane and hit the motorcyclist who was fully in his own lane.

Police are investigating.





































