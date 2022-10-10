Thai Immigration deports CNN reporters for trespassing crime scene of mass killings

Immigration police was scheduled to deport a CNN news team this afternoon after it entered a childcare center that was a massacre scene in Nong Bualamphu province.

Immigration police of Nong Bualamphu reportedly brought two CNN crewmembers to Suvarnabhumi airport for their outbound Thai Airways International flight at 1.55pm for Hong Kong. Both intended to return to their CNN office in Hong Kong.







Their deportation was ordered after they trespassed on the child development center which police already cordoned off.

The team earlier arrived as tourists who were normally allowed to stay in the country for 45 days without having to apply for their visas beforehand for tourism promotion.

As they abused their arrival status, their visas were revoked. They were fined and then deported. The fine for such cases was set at 5,000-10,000 baht. (TNA)










































