Pattaya police doubt Indian’s claims of hotel-safe theft

An Indian tourist claimed about 250,000 baht was stolen from his hotel safe, but police are skeptical.

Vivek Kumar Singhal, 45, filed a report Oct. 9 that he had checked into the unnamed hotel on Oct. 5 and put US$6,600 in his room safe. On Oct. 7, he discovered it was gone.







Police checked the room and found that the safe had not been tampered with and suspect the Indian man might be trying on an insurance scam. However, they pledged to continue investigating, reviewing security camera video to see if anyone entered the room.

































