Bali Hai Pier roof construction to become Pattaya’s future landmark

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inspected the ongoing construction of the roof covering at Bali Hai Pier on November 27. The project is progressing steadily, with plans to establish it as a new iconic landmark for Pattaya, enhancing the city’s appeal for both residents and visitors.

Bali Hai Pier, a vital transportation hub and tourist attraction in Pattaya, is undergoing a significant transformation with the addition of a state-of-the-art roof structure. The project, spearheaded by Pattaya City Mayor, aims to enhance the pier’s functionality and aesthetic appeal, making it a centerpiece for the city’s coastal infrastructure.

The new roof is designed to provide shelter for visitors, especially during rainy and sunny seasons, while integrating modern architecture that complements Pattaya’s vibrant skyline. Once completed, the structure will not only serve practical purposes but also become a symbol of Pattaya’s commitment to improving public spaces and supporting sustainable tourism.

Bali Hai Pier serves as a gateway for travelers heading to popular islands like Koh Larn, as well as a venue for cultural events, concerts, and festivals. By investing in this upgrade, Pattaya reinforces its position as a leading tourist destination in Thailand, offering both convenience and an enhanced experience for millions of visitors annually.

The roof’s design reflects Pattaya’s ambition to create visually stunning and environmentally conscious developments, ensuring the pier remains a top attraction and an iconic representation of the city’s progress. Once the construction is completed, Bali Hai Pier is set to join Pattaya’s list of must-visit landmarks.























































