Jealous husband’s attack sparks violence in east Pattaya street

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent altercation unfolded on Soi Boonsamphan 9 in East Pattaya on July 11, when a jealous husband accused another man of interacting with his wife, resulting in a serious assault. Wiwattanasak Sritong, a 23-year-old computer repair technician, suffered a severe injury near his left eye after being stabbed with a key, causing significant bleeding and multiple bruises.

Recounting the incident, Wiwattanasak described riding a motorcycle with his employer, Mr. King (a pseudonym), aged 42, en route to their computer repair shop at Tukcom in South Pattaya. As they passed a village approximately 300 meters from the incident site, an unknown Thai man, aged 35-40, attempted to intercept them, prompting Wiwattanasak to evade him due to unfamiliarity and confusion.







Upon reaching a hardware store, their path was blocked by a reversing car, forcing him to stop. The assailant then approached on his motorcycle, accusing Wiwattanasak of conversing with his wife and striking him multiple times with a key clenched in his fist. Wiwattanasak defended himself, resulting in a brief scuffle before the assailant retreated to his motorcycle and fled, issuing threats of future retaliation. Wiwattanasak later recalled a recent call from a woman named “Soh” who had sought to borrow money, prompting him to realize a potential connection.

Clear CCTV footage from the vicinity captured the altercation, showing the assailant attempting to intercept Wiwattanasak’s motorcycle. The altercation ensued after a reversing car forced Wiwattanasak to stop, culminating in the assailant accusing and physically assaulting him. The confrontation lasted nearly three minutes before the assailant fled the scene on his motorcycle.

Initially advised by police to seek medical attention and obtain a medical certificate for filing a complaint, Wiwattanasak awaits legal proceedings as authorities have identified the assailant through motorcycle registration. Police are now coordinating with investigative teams to apprehend the suspect and pursue justice in the matter.





































