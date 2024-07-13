Heavy rain triggers severe flooding in Pattaya and Banglamung district

PATTAYA, Thailand – Heavy rainfall lasting for one hour on the morning of July 11 triggered heavy flooding across Pattaya and Banglamung District. Floodwaters surged to heights ranging from 50 to 80 centimetres, rendering several roads impassable for small vehicles and motorcycles. Key affected zones included roads along the railway from Soi Khao Talo to Soi Wat Thamsamakee, Sukhumvit Road near the old highway station, and Nong Mai Kaen Road. However, water levels began to recede shortly after the rain ceased.







The sudden inundation caused considerable inconvenience for residents as floodwaters not only disrupted vehicular movement but also infiltrated homes. Fortunately, property damage remained minimal. Instances of vehicles stalling in deep waters were reported, such as a car becoming nearly submerged on the railway road, where the driver narrowly escaped unharmed.

Ms Pui, a 43-year-old resident, described her frightening ordeal navigating flooded streets after dropping off her child at school. Misjudging the water depth, her car’s engine stalled, and the vehicle was swept against a wall by the current. Fortunately, quick thinking enabled her to escape unharmed.

In response to the crisis, Pattaya Special Operations, local police, and government officials from Banglamung District swiftly mobilized to aid affected residents. They provided assistance, ensured traffic management, and maintained safety until conditions normalized. Authorities have pledged ongoing support throughout the rainy season, which typically spans from July to October, to safeguard residents and mitigate flood-related risks.





































