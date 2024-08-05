Out-of-control Pattaya fire truck crashes, causing utility outage

PATTAYA, Thailand – An out-of-control Pattaya fire truck crashed into a utility pole at the entrance of Soi Thapphraya 4 on August 4, resulting in an internet and power outage in some sections of the Big Buddha Hill area.







Electricity authorities stated that they need to first remove and replace the damaged pole before internet service could be restored. They expected to complete the repairs on the same day. There have been no reports of injuries related to the accident. The Pattaya City Administration apologized for the inconvenience caused by the outage.





































