Pattaya municipal officers warn vendors against using sidewalks as selling areas

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya municipal enforcement officers have issued a clear warning to street vendors after conducting inspections along Pattaya South Road on December 26, finding goods placed for sale on public sidewalks, obstructing pedestrian access.

During the operation, officers found vendors setting up merchandise directly on footpaths, forcing pedestrians to detour onto the roadway and raising safety concerns. Municipal officers instructed vendors to remove their goods immediately and issued verbal warnings, emphasizing that sidewalks are strictly reserved for pedestrian use.







Authorities stressed that this round of enforcement focused on education and warnings, but made it clear that repeat offenders will face arrest and fines under municipal and traffic laws. Pattaya officials said enforcement will be intensified if violations continue, as part of broader efforts to improve order, safety, and the city’s image as a major tourist destination.

Following the inspection, public reaction was swift and vocal on social media. Many residents welcomed the move but urged authorities to expand enforcement to other problem areas, including Jomtien Beach, Chaiyapruek Road, Kasetsin Road in Pratumnak, areas near hospitals, schools, and nightlife zones, where sidewalks are often blocked by food carts, parked vehicles, tables, chairs, or informal parking operations.





Some commenters called for stricter action such as confiscation and fines, arguing that repeated warnings have failed to solve long-standing problems. Others urged a more balanced approach, acknowledging the livelihoods of small vendors while stressing the need for designated selling zones and fair enforcement without favoritism.

Several residents also questioned inconsistent enforcement, pointing to beach chair rentals, bar seating encroaching on sidewalks, and alleged selective action depending on location or operator. Many stressed that a “world-class city” requires respect for rules and shared public space.

Pattaya City officials said public feedback will be taken into account and reaffirmed their commitment to consistent, citywide enforcement, adding that maintaining clear sidewalks is essential for pedestrian safety, accessibility, and long-term urban order.









































