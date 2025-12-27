Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard Christmas Party brings community together for charity and celebration

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard (RCES) once again marked the festive season with its annual Christmas charity party on Saturday, December 13, combining celebration, fellowship and fundraising in support of vulnerable children and families in Pattaya.

Held at the Siam Bayshore Resort Pattaya, the evening drew more than 200 Thai and international guests, reflecting RCES’s strong ties across the local community, diplomatic circles and the business sector. The event was hosted by RCES President Jeff Mitchell MBE, former Vice-Consul of the British Embassy, together with his wife Dao Mitchell, and supported by club officers and members.







Adding to the significance of the occasion was the attendance of HM Consul Joanne Finnamore-Crorkin of the British Embassy Bangkok and her husband, Colin Crorkin OBE, former British Ambassador to The Gambia, along with other embassy representatives. Also present were prominent figures from Thailand’s business and civic community, including Greg Watkins MBE, Executive Director of the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT); Brendan Meppem, General Manager of Holiday Inn; Simon Angove, General Manager of Pullman G Hotel; and Raymond Whitley, owner of Vines to Vino.

The evening began on a festive note with Christmas carols performed by children from the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand. Their choir performance set a warm and joyful tone, drawing heartfelt applause from guests and reminding attendees of the purpose behind the celebration. RCES members later presented Christmas gifts to the children, further underscoring the spirit of giving.

Guests were then invited to take part in a charity raffle, supported by prizes generously donated by hotels and businesses in Pattaya and Bangkok. The raffle alone raised 117,300 baht, and together with additional donations, the total funds raised reached 150,000 baht. The proceeds will be shared equally among three Pattaya-based charities: the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, The Take Care Kids Foundation, and the Good Shepherd Sisters’ Fountain of Life Children’s Center.

Ms Radchada Chomjinda, Director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, expressed her sincere appreciation for the continued support from RCES and its network of donors, noting that such assistance plays a vital role in improving the lives and opportunities of children under the foundation’s care.

The celebration continued with a festive Christmas buffet prepared by the Siam Bayshore Resort’s culinary team, followed by live music from Dhudz and Friends. As the evening progressed, guests enjoyed informal dancing and lively conversation, reinforcing the sense of friendship and community that has become a hallmark of the RCES Christmas gathering.





A special highlight of the night was the presentation of a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow award to Raymond Whitley, in recognition of his significant charitable contributions and long-standing support for community initiatives.

In the days leading up to the event, RCES, together with the BCCT, had already extended the festive spirit beyond the ballroom by distributing more than 300 Christmas gift bags to children supported by the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, bringing smiles and tangible joy during the season of giving.

As the year draws to a close, the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard’s Christmas party once again demonstrated how social celebration, international friendship and meaningful charity can come together to make a lasting difference for the Pattaya community.

















































