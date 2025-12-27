Pattaya municipal officers step up enforcement against motorcycles blocking sidewalks

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya municipal enforcement officers on December 26 carried out an on-site operation to restore order on public sidewalks, focusing on motorcycles illegally parked and obstructing pedestrian pathways along Pattaya South Road.

The operation was led by Pattaya City municipal officers (Thetsakit), who inspected key sections of the busy roadway following complaints from the public about motorcycles blocking footpaths and forcing pedestrians onto the road, posing safety risks.







During the inspection, officers found multiple motorcycles parked in violation of traffic and municipal regulations. Offenders were issued official citation records, and owners were instructed to proceed to the Pattaya Municipal Enforcement Center to pay fines in accordance with the law.

City officials emphasized that the action is part of an ongoing campaign to improve walkability, public safety, and urban order, especially in high-traffic areas frequently used by residents, tourists, and people with disabilities.



Authorities also warned that enforcement will continue citywide and urged motorcycle riders to park only in designated areas, reminding the public that sidewalks are strictly reserved for pedestrian use.

Pattaya City reaffirmed its commitment to consistent enforcement, stating that restoring clear and safe sidewalks is essential to improving the city’s image and quality of life.



































