Pattaya authorities round up homeless and foreign beggars

PATTAYA, Thailand – A coordinated effort by various divisions and the Pattaya Immigration Police to address homelessness and foreign beggars took place on August 3. The operation involved three joint teams deployed across different parts of the city: Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya Second Road, and South Pattaya near Wat Chai Mongkol Temple.







The operation resulted in the arrest of several individuals, including foreign nationals and homeless Thai beggars. These individuals were handed over to the Chonburi Immigration Police for further processing.

This crackdown has generated significant public feedback, with many citizens expressing their appreciation for the authorities’ efforts. One resident remarked, “I previously thought city officials neglected many issues tarnishing Pattaya’s image, but I now see serious action being taken.” Another praised the crackdown, emphasizing the need to blacklist and deport those ruining the tourist atmosphere, especially during major events and festivals.

Many citizens urged the authorities to keep up the good work, noting it is beneficial for both Thai people and the safety of children. They also called for the arrest of illegal workers in pubs and bars, pointing out there are many. Some suggested checking specific locations like the seaside pavilion behind Wat Chong Lom in Naklua, where similar issues persist.

Concerns were also raised about the safety of walking along the beach, with reports of uncomfortable encounters with beggars and drunken people. Residents highlighted that even after arrests, homeless individuals often return to the streets quickly, urging continuous action to maintain safety.

There were also comments about the persistent problem of sellers in restaurants, disrupting patrons trying to enjoy their meals. Despite the positive feedback, citizens voiced concerns about the persistent issues and urged the authorities to continue their stringent actions to maintain the city’s safety and cleanliness.





































