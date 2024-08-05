Groggy driver nods off at Pattaya traffic light, startled awake crashes into signpost

PATTAYA, Thailand – The driver of a sedan fell asleep at a traffic light on Sukhumvit Thepprasit Road early morning, and when startled awake, accidentally put his foot down hard on the accelerator, crashing into a road sign on the median.







Traffic police arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. to find a grey Toyota sedan that had veered off course and collided with a signpost. Inside the vehicle were a Thai man, approximately 30 years old, and a Thai woman, both of whom appeared to be intoxicated.

The incident was first reported by a security guard near the vehicle impound yard, who noticed the sedan stationary at the intersection. The guard approached and knocked on the window to wake the occupants. Startled, the driver accelerated, causing the vehicle to jump onto the road median. Fortunately, there were no oncoming vehicles, and no injuries were reported.





































