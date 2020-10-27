Open beer bottles go flying when 2 pickups collide in Chonburi

Ten people were hurt when two pickup trucks collided in Chonburi, scattering 20 beer bottles across the road.

Somchai Meesombat, 69, and wife Amporn Chalerm, 70, were sent to Jutaratchonlavej Hospital following the Oct. 26 smash-up outside the Muang District Office in which their modified fruit-selling truck was hit nearly head-on by a Mitsubishi Triton carrying eight people, six in the truck bed.

A party appeared to have been happening in the pickup, with the wreck scattering 20 empty and partly filled beer bottles across the accident scene.

All eight people suffered injuries and were transported to Eakachon 2 and Chonburi hospitals.

The collision also ended up damaging a number of motorbikes hit by the careening vehicles.

Police are investigating.












