Billy Buchanan finds form again

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Monday, Oct. 26

Khao Kheow, B +C

S/ford

Billy Buchanan plays at Links sparingly these days, but he has been doing some quiet practicing so, Monday he came out to Khao Kheow to put that practice into action.







It all paid off for Billy as he came in with a good score of 37 points to once again don the Green Jacket. It’s been a while.

Peter Lacey has been on and off the course with a troublesome ankle. This time he not only completed the eighteen holes but returned a creditable 35 points for the second spot.

Markku Tynell joined us for the second time since the lockdown and made an impression by taking third place with 33 points.

At our most recent visit to Khao Kheow, Dave McKey placed third and so continued his liking for the course by finishing fourth, scoring 32 points.









We asked the caddies at the start if there was run on the fairways. The answer was in the affirmative, and proved to be correct. The fairways are in pretty good condition. The greens, it seems, have had some problems, like a lot of courses, but some sanding and care sees them playing very well and with good pace, even if not looking the picture they normally do.

With less humidity and a gentle breeze, conditions were ideal and comfortable for golf and our twelve Links players had a terrific day out.

The first group got away 15 minutes ahead of schedule and made good time for the first nine. Upon reaching the second nine, C course, two groups had just teed off ahead of us.

There was some waiting, but the end result was a four hour, ten minute round.





Winners at Khao Kheow

1st Place – Billy Buchanan (15) – 37 pts

2nd Place – Peter Lacey (11) – 35 pts

3rd Place – Markuu Tynell (24) – 33 pts

4th Place – Dave McKey (21) – 32 pts

The price Monday of 1250 baht all-in is much appreciated and hopefully that will continue when we return in a couple of weeks, when we fully expect the greens to be back to their usual great condition.











