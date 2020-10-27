Khao Kheow Open Zoo shows off new albino barking deer

Khao Kheow Open Zoo introduced its newest attraction, an albino barking deer, and celebrated its pygmy hippopotamus’s first birthday.







Zoo Assistant Director Anupong Anon showed off the female deer named “Nuan” to the media Oct. 26. It was born on Jan. 20 and is the offspring of an albino barking deer father and a normally pigmented mother.

Albino barking deer look like normal barking deer but are a soft white and have pink eyes.

In addition, Khao Kheow marked the birthday of “Moo Tun,” the pygmy hippo, on Oct. 27.

Both animals were made available for photos and the hippo received a birthday cake made of fruit and vegetables. The festivities will be repeated Sunday.

