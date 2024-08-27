Oil spill crisis hits Bang Saray Beach, disrupts tourism and recreation

BANG SARAY, Thailand – At around 5:00 p.m. on August 25, tourists visiting Bang Saray Beach were alarmed to see large amounts of oil blobs washed ashore. The dark, sticky oil slick – resembling motor oil or fuel – spread across the once pristine white sands, emitting a strong odour and alarming visitors. The unsightly mess deterred tourists from entering the water due to safety and cleanliness concerns.







Local authorities inspecting the scene found thick clusters of black oil along the beach, with a thin oily film floating on the water’s surface. The spill severely marred the beach’s appearance and disrupted recreational activities.

This incident follows an earlier oil spill on August 22, when a massive slick was reported about 1 kilometre offshore. Although that initial spill didn’t reach the beach, the situation appeared to improve before the oil returned with greater intensity, contaminating the beach and surrounding waters.

Officials suspect the oil may have been discharged from a large vessel at sea, leading to this environmental disaster. Investigations are ongoing to identify the responsible party, who will be held accountable under the law.

In response, the Bang Saray Sub-district Municipality has alerted relevant agencies, including the Royal Thai Navy, Marine Department, and Department of Marine and Coastal Resources. These organizations are preparing to launch cleanup operations to restore the natural beauty of Bang Saray Beach as quickly as possible.





































