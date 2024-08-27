Dog’s vigilance highlights tragic discovery at Bang Saray restaurant

BANG SARAY, Thailand – Authorities found the body of an unidentified man inside a bamboo hut at a restaurant on Road 332 in Bang Saray, with an unusual and poignant detail: a mixed-breed dog named “Panda” remained steadfast by the deceased’s side.







The man was discovered lying on a seat, accompanied by a bottle of 40-degree white liquor. The dog, white with black patches and estimated to be 2 to 3 years old, was noticeably dirty and unkempt. Panda’s protective behaviour made it challenging for the rescue team to access the body, as the dog barked aggressively at anyone who approached. The team had to carefully lure Panda away before they could retrieve the body.

The restaurant owner revealed that the man was a homeless individual who had been given shelter at the restaurant out of compassion. The owner had provided him with food and water. A passerby who noticed the man’s death alerted the owner, prompting them to notify the authorities.

An initial examination of the scene found no signs of foul play. The deceased has been sent to Sattahip Km. 10 Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Police are now working to locate the man’s relatives for further investigation and legal proceedings.





































