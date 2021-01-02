Nongprue Senior Group feeds Pattaya’s newly jobless

As fear and hunger again grip Pattaya amid a new shutdown, Nongprue Senior Group donated 200 boxed meals to help those out of work again due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Chairman Prasit Jaichum led members in handing out the fried mussel pancakes Dec. 31 at the Nongprue fresh market on Chaiyapornwithi Road.







The Nongprue Senior Group talked about annually doing good activities for society and agreed to offer meals to people in trouble because of businesses closing to stem the spread of Covid-19 in Banglamung District.

This was the group’s third such activity this year and helped many newly unemployed and poor people.















