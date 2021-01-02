Grapevine: Jan 1, 2021

The pandemic and consequent huge decline in visitors have affected negatively all Pattaya businesses. Those below are no exception. But the 12 food outlets listed are Grapevine’s personal choice of Pattaya venues, popular with English-speaking expats, which merit a quick word of congratulation in the festive season. Only space limitations prevented other listings.

Caddy Shack

A British holdout in South Pattaya. Arguably the best fish and chips in town. Recently refurbished from top to bottom. Success secret – always looking to improve.

Au Bon Coin

Cosy cottage-style French restaurant in Jomtien. All food and wine of the highest quality. Success secret – a unique proprietor in the affable Jose and a bookings only policy. It works!

Siamburi

Atop Soi Khao Talo. An Aladdin’s cave for take-out expat foods, especially British. Has the most amazing and good value cheese selection. Success secret – they know what you want.







Cafe des Amis

Off Thappraya Road, choice steaks, seafood etc., in a very sophisticated setting with a patio. Very professionally run. Success secret – the owners know their restaurant is their passion.

Yupins

Fine dining in the Jomtien Complex. Reasonable prices and a unique atmosphere, popular with gays and non-gays. Success secret – the friendly management is on the ball.

Siam Expat Foods

A short trip down Siam Country Club Road. Many see it as a smaller version of Siamburi, but it has its own ethos and a great selection of chocolate. Success secret – great special offers.





Tinnies

On Thappraya Road but close to Jomtien beachfront. Very clean and offering a fantastic selection of pies Aussie style. Success secret – customers keep coming back.

Pan Pan

Italian restaurant, fixture in South Pattaya for more than 30 years. Very comprehensive menu and desserts. Success secret – impossible to beat on quality or choice.

Route 66

American diner on Siam Country Club Road. Risked a recent opening in the tourist downturn era and has been very popular. Success secret – a true diner in every sense.







Ali Baba

Permanent fixture on Pattaya Klang. No other Indian restaurant comes close to rivalling the detailed menu choices. Success secret – speaks for itself after nearly 40 years.

Sportsman

Pub & restaurant on Pattaya Beach Road, established 1997. Certainly one of the best Sunday carveries in town. Success secret – they have simply got it right.

Nicky’s

British-orientated restaurant with Soi Buakhao location. The full English breakfasts are a popular choice. Success secret – portrays itself as a family destination.















