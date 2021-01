A drunk driver smart enough to pull over, slept it off on a Sattahip roadside.

Patrol officers found the unidentified man in his mid-20s sleeping on the sidewalk next to his Honda Click outside Bumrungsit Suksa School hours into the new year Saturday morning.







Passersby tried to rouse the man, but he simply got off the ground and went back to sleep on his bike.

He told those trying to help he was drunk from New Year reveling and didn’t want to drive in that condition.