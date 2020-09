Nongprue offered free pet vaccinations and sterilizations on World Rabies Day.

Mayor Mai Chaiyanit opened the Sept. 25 event at the Nongprue Health Garden that follows the principals of a royal program to raise awareness and prevent rabies in pets, stray animals and livestock.







The Chonburi Livestock Office provided shots and sterilization for dogs and cats to prevent the spread of rabies in the Pattaya area.