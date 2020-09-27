Plutaluang woman tries suicide after partner’s death

A distraught Plutaluang woman is recovering after attempting to slit her own throat following her lover’s funeral.







Sataporn Buadang, 48, was bleeding and holding a chopping knife to her neck when authorities arrived at her Sattahip District home Sept. 25. After three hours of unsuccessful talks, police finally forcibly grabbed the knife.









The officer suffered a cut to his thumb in the altercation, but Sataporn was saved. She was sent to a local hospital for evaluation.

Brother Somkit Kreechawa, 60, said Sataporn had just returned from her partner’s funeral in Surin and acted so manically she was arrested briefly by police who thought she was on drugs.

