U.S. ambassador breaks ground on new Chiang Mai consulate

American Ambassador H.E. Michael George DeSombre and Thai officials on Friday broke ground on a new consulate-general building in Chiang Mai.







Joining the ambassador at the ceremony on Super Highway Road in Muang District was Chiang Mai Gov. Charoenrit Sanguansat and Wichawat Isarapakdee, assistant foreign affairs minister.

DeSombre noted that the United States opened its first consulate-general in the northern city 70 years ago and he expects the new building to last another 70 years.

Completion of the facility is expected in 2023, with the project cost estimated at 8.8 billion baht. The construction will create about 400 jobs.

The new consulate is located on 16.5 rai on Super Highway Road with a design inspired by classic northern architecture and landscaping and will have a pavilion and terraced gardens.









