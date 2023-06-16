Nongprue municipality launches helmet usage campaign for road safety

Nongprue Municipality in east Pattaya launched a campaign on June 14, to promote road safety by encouraging 100% helmet usage among its residents.

Led by Mayor Winai Inpitak, the campaign aims to raise awareness and cultivate responsible driving practices. The municipality, covering 45.54 square kilometers with a population of 87,985, is witnessing rapid urban growth and increased traffic, resulting in more accidents and casualties.







To address this issue, the campaign focuses on promoting helmet use, whether as driver or passenger of a motorbike. The initiative included distributing brochures, stickers, and helmets to motorcycle riders at key locations such as the local market and educational institutions. Mitryon Pattaya Company generously donated 100 helmets to support the cause.







Mayor Winai Inpitak expressed appreciation for the participants’ support of the campaign and emphasized the importance of safe driving practices. He said “Nongprue Municipality is committed to reducing accidents and prioritizing the safety of its residents through continuous education and collaboration with stakeholders.”















