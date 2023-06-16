Pattaya considers setting up world-class Muay Thai School

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet met with Chatree Trisiripisal, also known as ‘Chatree Sityodthong’, CEO of ONE Championship Thailand, and MD Ariyawat Busarabavonvong to explore the possibility of setting up an authentic Muay Thai martial arts school in Pattaya.

Recognizing Pattaya’s status as a world-class tourist destination and a hub for sports, Chatree shared his vision of transforming the city into a vibrant center for sports tourism. He believes that Pattaya’s global appeal makes it an ideal location for a school dedicated to teaching the traditional art of Muay Thai.







The initiative aims to attract both local enthusiasts and international tourists interested in learning the intricacies of Muay Thai. This endeavor serves a dual purpose: nurturing talented fighters who can participate in various ONE Championship programs and enhancing tourism in Pattaya.

The mayor enthusiastically welcomed the project, recognizing its potential to significantly impact tourism in the city. He said, “By establishing a Muay Thai school, Pattaya can tap into the growing interest in the sport and provide visitors with an authentic learning experience. The influx of tourists seeking to train in Muay Thai will not only benefit the city’s economy but also create opportunities for the local community.”







Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of adhering to legal regulations while expressing his full support and commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the project. The planned Muay Thai school has the potential to attract a diverse range of individuals, from aspiring fighters to fitness enthusiasts, who wish to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of this traditional martial art.

As the project moves forward, further details will be unveiled, bringing Pattaya one step closer to its goal of becoming a leading destination for sports tourism and Muay Thai enthusiasts from around the world.















