Pattaya City raises awareness on dengue fever prevention

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat led a city working team and the Surveillance and Rapid Response Team (SRRT) to Wat Thamsamakkhi Temple in South Pattaya on June 15, to raise awareness and promote cooperation among citizens in preventing and controlling the spread of dengue fever, a global health concern.

Dengue fever is a significant public health issue recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). In support of the cause, ASEAN Dengue Day is observed on June 15, highlighting the importance of collaboration among member countries.







Mosquitoes are the primary carriers of dengue fever, posing challenges in the Asia-Pacific region. The Department of Disease Control and Environmental Health of Pattaya City organized the ASEAN Dengue Day 2023 event under the theme “Dengue-Free Thai Society.”

During the event, volunteers, students, and teachers distributed bags of Abate and mosquito repellents while providing informative brochures on dengue fever prevention strategies. The focus was on educating residents about controlling mosquito breeding sites and offering practical guidance on improving household landscapes to minimize potential breeding grounds.





















