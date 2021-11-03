Nongprue mayor surveys East Pattaya flooding

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
155
Mayor Winai Inpitak points out how much of the flooding problem along Soi Nernplabwan and Soi Mabyailia could be solved by cleaning out the drains.

Before calling a meeting on storm-drainage problems, Nongprue’s mayor went out in the rain to see with his own eyes the flooding in East Pattaya.

Mayor Winai Inpitak and staff from the engineering and sanitation departments toured Soi Nernplabwan and Soi Mabyailia Nov. 2 following complaints from residents about persistent flooding.



The heart of the problem remains clogged sewers and drainpipes. The mayor said a meeting would be held to devise long-term strategies for keeping the pipes clear.

Those with chronic flood problems can call 038-933-191.

Better planning before building new projects would also help mitigate flooding in the area.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR