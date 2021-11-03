Nongprue mayor surveys East Pattaya flooding

Before calling a meeting on storm-drainage problems, Nongprue’s mayor went out in the rain to see with his own eyes the flooding in East Pattaya.

Mayor Winai Inpitak and staff from the engineering and sanitation departments toured Soi Nernplabwan and Soi Mabyailia Nov. 2 following complaints from residents about persistent flooding.







The heart of the problem remains clogged sewers and drainpipes. The mayor said a meeting would be held to devise long-term strategies for keeping the pipes clear.

Those with chronic flood problems can call 038-933-191.



























