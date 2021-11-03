Thai ruling party leaves lese majeste law intact to protect royal institution

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), chaired a meeting with his party MPs before the House session on Nov 3-5 and confirmed that his party would leave Section 112 intact.

PPRP’s spokesperson said that Gen Prawit told the party’s MPs including those who were also ministers to attend the House throughout its session and attach importance to voting for laws.







Gen Prawit also emphasized PPRP’s stance to leave Section 112 of the Criminal Code intact. The stance responded to opposition parties’ movement for the amendment of the section which protects the monarchy from offences.

PPRP was ready to work for and listen to people and stood firm that the royal institution and national security would remain intact, the party’s spokesperson said.

Gen Prawit also informed PPRP MPs of the party’s adjusted strategies for its efforts to create understanding with younger people.

Meanwhile, Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, said his party disagreed with any demand for the revocation of Section 112 but the details of its punishment should be amended and issues of threats should be separated from those of defamation because threats were issues of violence.







Cases of defamation among general people could be called off but Section 112 did not allow the withdrawal of defamatory cases. Therefore, punishment for defamation against the monarchy should be reduced to 2-5 years in jail, he said. (TNA)



























