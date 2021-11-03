Thai court suspends chief government whip for futsal graft case

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions, accepted a futsal field graft case for trial, resulting in the suspension of Wirach Ratanasate who is the chief government whip and a list MP of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party.

Mr. Wirach was among the 87 people whom the National Anti-Corruption Commission indicted for alleged corruption in a 4.46-billion-baht project to construct futsal fields at schools in 18 provinces including Nakhon Ratchasima.







The project was implemented with a budget from fiscal 2012 when Mr. Wirach was an MP of the Pheu Thai Party. The futsal fields turned out to be substandard.

The court suspended Mr. Wirach pending the trial and set the first hearing of the case at 9am on Dec 20.

The order affected both Mr. Wirach and his wife Tasanaporn Ketmetheekarun who was also an MP and was among the indicted people. (TNA)



























