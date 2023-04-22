Nong Nooch Pattaya welcomes 2nd baby elephant of 2023

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden welcomed its second baby elephant of 2023. Park Director Kampol Tansajja presided over the April 20 blessing ceremony for the new calf, named “Plai Chai”, with Phra Khru Kittisophon, abbot of Wat Samakkhi Banphot temple in Bang Saray.







Nong Nooch organized an elephant-dancing parade to celebrate the April 9 birth. A flower garland was placed the baby elephant’s head and it was sprinkled with holy water. “Plai Chai” is the offspring of cow “Pang Yok” and bull “Plai Ning Nong”. Both baby and mother were said to be healthy.

Editor’s note: Pang and Plai are prefix names, used in Thailand for female and male elephants respectively.















