Motorist severely injured when car air-con compressor explodes

A Chonburi motorist was injured when the overburdened air conditioner in his car exploded.

Suttiphan Torarin, 40, suffered shrapnel wounds to his face, neck and leg, with metal cutting through to the bone. He also sustained a bruised chest in the April 20 accident in front of a B-Quik service station in Don Hua Lo subdistrict.







Mechanic Pichit Buachan said Suttiphan had pulled in, complaining his air conditioning wasn’t working. Pichit used a screwdriver to hit the front compressor and it suddenly started working again.

Suttiphan got in the car to turn up the intensity of the blower and Pichit went inside the garage. He assumes Suttiphan then got out and looked under the hood again and the compressor exploded, badly damaging the Suzuki Swift. Paramedics applied first aid to Suttiphan’s injuries before sending him to Chonburi Hospital for further treatment.

The mechanic said it was the first time he’d even seen such an accident.















