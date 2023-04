Pickpockets had a field day on Pattaya’s “wan lai” Songkran finale with more than 18 Thai and foreign tourists reporting thefts.

As people were distracted spraying water on each other, thieves making their own splash worked the massive Beach Road crowd, swiping cash, mobile phones, credit cards and other property.

The thefts came despite the deployment of hundreds of police, volunteers and city security. Tourists went online to decry the “unsafe tourism” in Pattaya and terrible security.