Pattaya police set up traffic checkpoints in preparation for fireworks festival weekend

By Pattaya Mail
0
175
In preparation for the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, police have set up traffic checkpoints to ensure safety and smooth travel for attendees.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Police Station is increasing traffic enforcement ahead of the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024, which will take place on November 29-30.

Authorities are ensuring road safety and smooth traffic flow for the influx of tourists expected for the event. The checkpoints aim to ensure the public’s safety, manage traffic congestion, and promote road discipline during the busy festival period. The police are also working closely with local organizations to ensure the event proceeds smoothly and without incident.

Authorities are taking proactive steps with traffic control measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for both locals and tourists during the festival on November 29-30.
With the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival just days away, police are tightening traffic regulations to ensure public safety during the event.






















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR