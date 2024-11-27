Pattaya police set up traffic checkpoints in preparation for fireworks festival weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Police Station is increasing traffic enforcement ahead of the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024, which will take place on November 29-30.

Authorities are ensuring road safety and smooth traffic flow for the influx of tourists expected for the event. The checkpoints aim to ensure the public’s safety, manage traffic congestion, and promote road discipline during the busy festival period. The police are also working closely with local organizations to ensure the event proceeds smoothly and without incident.























































