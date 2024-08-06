Five arrested for knife attack on Thai tourists at Pattaya beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 4, Pattaya police arrested five suspects, aged between 20 and 30, in connection with a knife attack that left two youths injured. The assault occurred in the early morning hours at Pattaya Beach.







The suspects have confessed to the attack, which was captured on CCTV footage. The video clearly shows the assault and the suspects’ subsequent escape. According to their statements, the victims initially threatened them with knives, leading to a violent confrontation. The suspects managed to seize one of the weapons and retaliated, resulting in the injuries.

The five men are currently in custody and are facing charges as the case continues through the legal system.

Earlier report: Two young men slashed by knife-wielding hoodlums on Pattaya Beach



































