Kuwaitis injured in violent clash with locals in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent clash between Thai locals and middle-eastern tourists erupted at dawn in Soi Yensabai, South Pattaya on August 3. The altercation began around 5 a.m., with heated insults escalating into physical violence.









Pol. Capt. Pansan Krongsit, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, and his team arrived at the scene to find a chaotic scene of broken glass and debris scattered across the area. The commotion had alarmed nearby tourists and residents, who witnessed the aftermath of the disturbance.

Witnesses reported that the conflict started when a group of Thai individuals attacked the middle-eastern foreigners who were mostly Kuwaitis. Despite local residents’ attempts to intervene, the situation quickly deteriorated. Shortly after, a larger group of Thai youths, identified as Bolt riders, returned to the scene, throwing objects at the foreigners and causing additional damage to local businesses.





One resident described hearing loud commotion and seeing Thai youths throwing stones and damaging motorcycles belonging to the foreigners. The chaos was further exacerbated by reckless motorcycle chases with loud exhausts. CCTV footage and videos recorded by residents captured the disorderly scene, showing both groups engaged in the brawl.

Several middle-eastern men sustained injuries during the altercation. Rescue workers provided first aid on-site before transporting the injured to a hospital for further treatment. Authorities are advising affected business owners and injured individuals to file formal complaints and submit any CCTV footage and video evidence to the police for a thorough investigation. The incident has raised concerns about public safety and the need for increased vigilance to prevent similar disturbances in the future.





































